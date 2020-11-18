Advertisement

Fugitive task force arrests 26 domestic violence suspects

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month-long enforcement operation targeting domestic violence and abuse fugitives ended Sunday with 26 people being arrested.

Operation Sanctuary was conducted throughout the District of North Dakota, focusing on Cass, Clay, and Burleigh Counties.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force focused their efforts on fugitives with arrest warrants for crimes such as child neglect, aggravated domestic assault, and violation of court orders related to domestic violence offenses.

In mid-October, the Task Force identified more than 50 fugitives with offenses that met the criteria for the operation. The investigation led the Task Force and local law enforcement partners to close 26 cases by arrest.

According to Brad Flaa, Supervisor of the High Plains Fugitive Task Force, the goal of the task force has always been to target offenders who are highest risk to the community.

During the one-month time-period of Operation Sanctuary, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force also arrested 52 other violent offenders for offenses ranging from sale of heroin to attempted murder.

The High Plains Fugitive Task Force is sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of North Dakota and includes Task Force Officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Fargo Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bismarck Police Department, Mandan Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Grand Forks Police Department, and the North Dakota National Guard Counterdrug Program.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
Mandan officer placed on administrative leave
Mandan officer placed on administrated leave pending investigation
Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday...
Semi hauling cattle trailer overturns on I-94 in Mandan

Latest News

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
Photo courtesy: TR Medora Foundation
25th Anniversary of Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas postponed to 2021
Unrestrained Coushatta man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash.
New Town woman killed in crash near Ward/McLean County line
Burlington hunter finds two deer locked together
Minot High hockey players join chorus of athletes against winter sports postponement
Minot High hockey players join chorus of athletes against winter sports postponement