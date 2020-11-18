Advertisement

FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 beyond health care facilities and testing sites. However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

The company’s test allows users to swab themselves to collect a nasal sample. The sample is then swirled in a vial that plugs into a portable device, that interprets the results and displays whether the person tested positive or negative for coronavirus.

To date, the agency has authorized nearly 300 tests for coronavirus. The vast majority require a nasal swab performed by a health professional and must be processed at laboratories using high-tech testing equipment. A handful allow people to collect their own sample at home — a nasal swab or saliva — that’s then shipped to a lab, which usually means waiting days for results.

Health experts have for months called for options to allow people to test themselves at home, reducing turnaround times and the potential spread of the virus to health care workers.

Lucira did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Burlington hunter finds two deer locked together
Minot High hockey players join chorus of athletes against winter sports postponement
Minot High hockey players join chorus of athletes against winter sports postponement
COVID-19 testing
Minot community reacts to COVID-19 spread, response
ND Nurses Association reacts to allowing asymptomatic positive nurses in COVID units
ND Nurses Association reacts to allowing asymptomatic positive nurses in COVID units