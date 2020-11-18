Advertisement

DLB Athletic Director responds to winter sports postponement

By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Making up for lost time can be an issue when finding ways to reschedule winter sports.

Athletic directors in the state are facing this issue after Gov. Doug Burgum’s order postponing winter sports to Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Des Lacs-Burlington Athletic Director Scott Medalen said administrators are working hard to find a way to give student-athletes a great experience.

“Things piling onto each other and just trying to get dates and trying to fill in with everything that has been lost is an obstacle. There’s a lot of obstacles ahead. We do have the luxury of having some time to deal with that. We have a great group of athletic directors in Region 6 that work and collaborate well together. We’re hoping that all of us can possibly come up with a plan that’s suitable for everybody,” said Medalen.

The Lakers’ winter program features basketball and wrestling. Gymnasts co-op with Minot High.

