Dickinson Fire Department rescues dog from Heart River

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the Dickinson Fire and Rural Fire Department rescued a dog from the Heart River after it had fallen through the ice on Monday.

Dickinson Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell said they received a call around 10:00 a.m. for a dog that had fallen through the ice 30 feet from the bank.

“It was fairly unique, I’m sure it happens more frequently than we know,” said Presnell.

Firefighters jumped into action and laid a ladder down on the ice for the dog to climb up on.

Chief Presnell says it took firefighters 15 minutes to rescue the Alaskan husky named Jack.

“I know it’s kind of a unique situation, but that’s what we do. We’re here for our community whether it’s got two legs or four legs, it’s a family member to someone,” said Presnell.

Jack was later reunited with his owner who had been looking for him after he had gotten away.

