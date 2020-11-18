College students navigating holiday travel in the pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – This month, college students are faced with a difficult question of whether they should go home for Thanksgiving break amid the pandemic, and how it could affect their schooling.

Minot State University and Dakota College at Bottineau are offering their students with several options.

Risk the virus and go home, or stay on campus but miss family? That’s a choice college students are having to face this year.

“It was a very easy choice for me because I’m like a few hours away and I don’t get to see my family very often, due to the pandemic and schooling,” said Marshaun Campbell, a Minot State student.

“I personally am not traveling for the holidays, but then I know some of my classmates are traveling. And I don’t want to be expose myself, just because thanksgiving break is such a short period of time that like for them to go and quarantine and test, they can still have whatever when they get back to campus,” said Aimee Demchuk, a Minot State student.

Minot State University and Dakota College at Bottineau are both allowing students the option of going to distance learning after Thanksgiving break for the rest of the semester.

“We are not limiting the ability for our students to go home and then come back. Really what we are trying to do is give our students options and choices,” said Kevin Harmon, MSU Vice President for Student Affairs.

Leadership at DCB emphasized that they are used to being flexible and can quickly adapt to these types of changes.

“Let’s say the student decides after thanksgiving, ‘You know, I am going to do the rest of my course work from home’. And after a week they decided, ‘You know, this remote learning wasn’t for me.’ They can actually come back to campus for that last week of classes,” said Larry Brooks, Associate Dean of Student and Academic Affairs.

Students at both schools say they appreciate having the option to choose and say professors and facility have helped.

“The professors and staff at Minot state has been super flexible with trying to help us figure this out,” said Rebecca Kostenko, a Minot State student.

Minot State University and Dakota College in Bottineau finish up their fall semesters on Dec. 18.