City of Minot continues to clear out blighted homes

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot continues to make headway toward the overall goal of leaving the 2011 flood behind.

One of ten remaining blighted homes throughout the City of Minot was demolished early Wednesday morning. The Home was torn down as a continued effort from city leaders to get rid of homes that were destroyed by the 2011 flood.

Since 2013, a citizen-led initiative has aimed to clear out the more than 330 homes throughout the northeast and northwest valley destroyed in the 2011 flood.

Now, demolition and removal is funded by the Community Development Block Grant given by the Disaster Recovery Program through the Department Housing and Urban Development.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said that it is important to get rid of the constant and visible reminders of one of Minot’s hardest times.

“It is a major psychological block for a lot of folks that if they still have one of these flood homes next to their property, it not only represents a health and safety hazard, but in many ways a psychological hazard as well,” said Sipma.

Since taking office in 2018, Sipma has worked with city staff to and demolished more than 30 of the remaining homes. He said he hopes to have the remaining homes demolished by 2022.

Sipma said the city plans to demolish one more zombie home by the end of 2020.

Photo Courtesy: Shaun Sipma

