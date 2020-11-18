Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

