Bismarck rescinds own COVID mitigation plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission unanimously voted to rescind the Pandemic Mitigation Strategy it passed two weeks ago.

But leaders say they still have a plan.

It’s something being seeing across the state: cities and counties voting to rescind their own mask strategies and business restrictions.

But it’s not because they don’t think they work. It’s to avoid further confusion with the new statewide mandate.

Commissioners say they’re getting calls of confusion. Whose rules should they follow? Legally, state law trump municipal.

Cities have two options when adapting their policies. Either rescind what they passed, so only the state law stands, or copy the state’s guidelines and adopt them as their own.

“Our concern would be if you do that, the governor can change his order at any time and that could be problematic,” said Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

For most of the local guidelines passed over the fall, most didn’t carry any penalties nor ordered any shutdowns. While the governor’s order actually expanded some capacity limits, the one-month delay to winter sports drew a line in the sand for local commissioners.

“We did not close any businesses early and we did not take any events away from our youth,” said Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker.

For most larger cities in the state, the executive order actually extended their guidelines. Cities like Bismarck had only a one-month deadline on their local plans. With them rescinding it, the new statewide guidelines extend it by a few weeks. This move isn’t a formal stance against any COVID guideline. It all boils down to what’s being affected. The state and the cities use different definitions, for different jurisdictions with different penalties.

