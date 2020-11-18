Advertisement

25th Anniversary of Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas postponed to 2021

Photo courtesy: TR Medora Foundation
Photo courtesy: TR Medora Foundation (KFYR)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medora Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 25th anniversary celebration of the Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas. The anniversary celebration will take place in December 2021.

The Magical Medora Christmas will still take place with limited seating.

Shops will remain open, as will the Chateau and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

