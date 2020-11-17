Williston Police Department will enforce Governor Burgum’s latest executive order

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department is speaking out about Gov. Doug Burgum’s Executive Order involving enforcement of mask wearing around the state.

In a statement, the department says they encourage mask wearing, and that they will coordinate with the State’s Attorney when a reported violation occurs.

They say for severe violations that put the health of the public at risk, they will cite violators with an infraction that can carry a fine of up to $1,000.

“This mandate affects everyone in our community and adds additional responsibilities to the Williston Police Department… The Williston Police Department encourages all the residents, business owners, managers, and visitors to our great city to follow these new measures set by Governor Burgum,” the statement said.

You can read the full requirements included in the Governor’s latest executive order here.

