Advertisement

Williston Police Department will enforce Governor Burgum’s latest executive order

Mask
Mask(Associated Press)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department is speaking out about Gov. Doug Burgum’s Executive Order involving enforcement of mask wearing around the state.

In a statement, the department says they encourage mask wearing, and that they will coordinate with the State’s Attorney when a reported violation occurs.

They say for severe violations that put the health of the public at risk, they will cite violators with an infraction that can carry a fine of up to $1,000.

“This mandate affects everyone in our community and adds additional responsibilities to the Williston Police Department… The Williston Police Department encourages all the residents, business owners, managers, and visitors to our great city to follow these new measures set by Governor Burgum,” the statement said.

You can read the full requirements included in the Governor’s latest executive order here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Trinity Catholic Schools
Trinity Catholic Schools implement masks in school after governor’s mandate
43rd Ave. NE
Construction complete on Bismarck’s 43rd Avenue
Sheriff and police chief say they will work together through mandate
Ward County Sheriff's Department
Ward County Sheriff defines roll in enforcing state mask mandate