Ward County Sheriff defines roll in enforcing state mask mandate

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced in a post on their Facebook page that they would be working with the community in an effort to comply with Gov. Doug Burgum’s mask mandate announced last Friday.

However, the sheriff said Tuesday they won’t be bringing the hammer down like some fear.

According to Sheriff Bob Roed, the department will be responding on behalf of businesses who issue complaints of noncompliance with the mask mandate.

Deputies will not be actively patrolling looking for mask or capacity violations, and will only respond to complaints issued through the department.

They will also only be responding to those areas outside of city police jurisdiction.

“We’re not going to respond to the city of Minot, Berthold, Burlington, Surrey, or Kenmare. They have departments there that will handle it in their own way, we’re going to be handling complaints coming from the county. We’re not going to be aggressively pursuing this,” said Roed.

Roed said refusing to put on a mask when asked or refusing to leave a business would be considered an infraction similar to trespassing, and you could be issued a citation.

