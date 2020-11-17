Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff defines roll in enforcing state mask mandate

Ward County Sheriff's Department
Ward County Sheriff's Department(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced in a post on their Facebook page that they would be working with the community in an effort to comply with Gov. Doug Burgum’s mask mandate announced last Friday.

However, the sheriff said Tuesday they won’t be bringing the hammer down like some fear.

According to Sheriff Bob Roed, the department will be responding on behalf of businesses who issue complaints of noncompliance with the mask mandate.

Deputies will not be actively patrolling looking for mask or capacity violations, and will only respond to complaints issued through the department.

They will also only be responding to those areas outside of city police jurisdiction.

“We’re not going to respond to the city of Minot, Berthold, Burlington, Surrey, or Kenmare. They have departments there that will handle it in their own way, we’re going to be handling complaints coming from the county. We’re not going to be aggressively pursuing this,” said Roed.

Roed said refusing to put on a mask when asked or refusing to leave a business would be considered an infraction similar to trespassing, and you could be issued a citation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Trinity Catholic Schools
Trinity Catholic Schools implement masks in school after governor’s mandate
43rd Ave. NE
Construction complete on Bismarck’s 43rd Avenue
Sheriff and police chief say they will work together through mandate
Mask
Williston Police Department will enforce Governor Burgum’s latest executive order