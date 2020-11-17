Advertisement

Ward County approves cleanup bid for collapsed bridge, looks to McHenry for help

Collapsed Bridge
Collapsed Bridge(Ward County Road Dept.)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – On Tuesday the Ward County Commissioners approved the first step in cleaning up the remnants of a bridge that collapsed last month near Velva under the weight of an oversized load.

The bridge in question collapsed after a 41-year-old Minot man drove a tractor over it that was pulling a plow on Oct. 9, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The commissioners approved a bid of just over $18,000 from local contractor Dig It Up to begin removing metal pieces of the structure from the water.

County engineer Dana Larsen also approached commissioners about sending a letter to McHenry County requesting they split the costs of a bridge replacement.

“It is a Velva township road. Velva township is in McHenry County, Sawyer township’s in Ward County and just find out if they’re willing to participate in cost sharing,” said Larsen.

Ward County will send a letter to McHenry County asking them to participate.

The county is currently seeking engineers to rebuild the bridge, and may have to share the hiring decision with McHenry if they split the cost.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in Tuesday morning Mandan fatal accident
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Great American Smokeout
Great American Smokeout
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday...
Semi hauling cattle trailer overturns on I-94 in Mandan
A Bismarck woman hopes her voice can bring healing and joy
Bismarck woman sings national anthem live on Facebook