Ward County approves cleanup bid for collapsed bridge, looks to McHenry for help

MINOT, N.D. – On Tuesday the Ward County Commissioners approved the first step in cleaning up the remnants of a bridge that collapsed last month near Velva under the weight of an oversized load.

The bridge in question collapsed after a 41-year-old Minot man drove a tractor over it that was pulling a plow on Oct. 9, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The commissioners approved a bid of just over $18,000 from local contractor Dig It Up to begin removing metal pieces of the structure from the water.

County engineer Dana Larsen also approached commissioners about sending a letter to McHenry County requesting they split the costs of a bridge replacement.

“It is a Velva township road. Velva township is in McHenry County, Sawyer township’s in Ward County and just find out if they’re willing to participate in cost sharing,” said Larsen.

Ward County will send a letter to McHenry County asking them to participate.

The county is currently seeking engineers to rebuild the bridge, and may have to share the hiring decision with McHenry if they split the cost.

