Vision Zero Initiative expanding in Ward County

By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Ward County will be adding a new position aimed at coordinating with the Vision Zero campaign to cut down on traffic fatalities and injuries.

The County Commissioners approved the position Tuesday.

Vision Zero is looking for a Vision Zero Outreach Coordinator to partner with local leaders to reduce traffic fatalities across the state.

This person will work across 12 counties. Ward County would serve as a “sponsoring county” and would hire and provide a working space for the coordinator. Preferred candidates would have experience in public relations, or marketing and a background in traffic safety.

“We are asking for a full time full sponsored employee benefits, the whole gambit. The great thing about it, is it’s all reimbursed. It’s 100% reimbursed to the county from the statewide grant” said Outreach Program Manager Ryan Gellner.

According to documents submitted by Gellner, the time frame for hiring has not been set but is hoped to start within the next three months.

