Turtle Mountain Tribe extends closure of tribal buildings

BELCOURT, N.D. – Leaders with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa are once again extending the closure of all tribal buildings to the public and all non-essential staff for another week.

All Tribal buildings with tribal personnel will now be closed through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Along with the Tribal headquarters building, finance, fuel assistance and child Protection Services, Tribal Janitorial and the Motor vehicle Department have been added.

Directors of tribal programs had until Nov. 16 to submit distancing and work rotation plans to keep staff and patrons safe after reopening.

Finance and LIHEAP will remain open with limited admittance, and the Motor Vehicle Department and the TERO program are expected to release schedules and a list of operation procedures later this week.

You can find a full list of closures on the TMBCI Tribal Records Facebook page.

