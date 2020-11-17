Trinity Catholic Schools implement masks in school after governor’s mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of Gov. Doug Burgum’s mask mandate, many schools across the state are updating their guidelines as well.

Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson started the school year off without a mask requirement for students and teachers; now they are required.

At the start, students were only required to wear a mask while on the bus, during Holy Mass and in their food service class.

Now students and staff must wear masks except in their physical and performance classes.

“We’re very very happy with our students. They’re courageous in wearing face coverings. I think it takes a lot of courage to do it and, they’re showing that. We had a great first day yesterday. We’re very happy and proud of our students,” said Trinity Junior High and High School Principal Fr. Kregg Hochhalter.

All Trinity Catholic Schools are operating under the systems face-to-face instruction model. The new guidelines went into effect this week.

