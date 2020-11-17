Advertisement

Traffic fatality in downtown Mandan Tuesday morning

Mandan motor vehicle crash
Mandan motor vehicle crash(KFYR)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Main Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers learned a westbound vehicle had struck a man, who had been standing next to his parked car.

The victim, a 42-year-old Bismarck man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle is a 19-year-old Mandan man.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting the Mandan Police Department in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
National Guard logo
National Guard soldiers leave for deployment
Vandalism
Three separate places vandalized in Bismarck

Latest News

Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Festival in Garrison canceled
Flu vs COVID-19
Minot health officials compare flu, pneumonia death rates to that of COVID-19
Rally for winter sports
Rally for winter sports
Dickinson Police Department
Dickinson police chief depending on education for new executive order