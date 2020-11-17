Traffic fatality in downtown Mandan Tuesday morning

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Main Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers learned a westbound vehicle had struck a man, who had been standing next to his parked car.

The victim, a 42-year-old Bismarck man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle is a 19-year-old Mandan man.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting the Mandan Police Department in the investigation.

