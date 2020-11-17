Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says in his 30 years in Tallahassee, he hasn’t seen a case of this magnitude in the city.

TPD says 106 of the suspects were charged with felonies, including production of child porn, human sex trafficking of a minor, online solicitation of prostitution and more charges connected to the human trafficking of children.

Of the 178 arrests, 72 suspects were charged with misdemeanors, specifically solicitation of prostitution. Chief Revell says human trafficking can’t happen without the buyers.

Chief Revell: This two year investigation yielded 72 misdemeanor suspects, 106 felony suspects and 19 federal offenses — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) November 17, 2020

Speakers at the press conference say human trafficking is a $150 billion global industry fueled by demand. Law enforcement refers to solicitors as “Johns" and they were one of the targets of the investigation. TPD says all the suspects are from the southeast region, with some coming from as far as Mississippi and Alabama.

Additionally, Chief Revell says the Johns came from a variety of ages, races and economic backgrounds.

TPD calls this investigation “Operation Stolen Innocence."

HAPPENING NOW: @TallyPD beginning “Operation Stolen Innocence” press conference on a year long human trafficking investigation pic.twitter.com/rfJx0rnnTG — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) November 17, 2020

TPD says the collaboration with other law enforcement agencies was crucial in this investigation.

“We know it’s going on in our community,” Chief Revell says. “We need to address this and we know it takes state and federal partners.”

Representatives from the following organizations also attended the press conference:

State Attorney’s Office

United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida

Second Judicial Circuit

Homeland Security

United States Marshal Service

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office

“Today is a good day in Tallahassee” Mayor John Dailey says the Commission fully supports @TallyPD — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) November 17, 2020

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1,887 victims, 427 traffickers and 243 trafficking businesses were identified in Florida alone in 2019.

You can watch the press conference, which aired live on the WCTV Facebook page, below or at this link.

Tallahassee police make announcement after human trafficking investigation LIVE: The Tallahassee Police Department is making an announcement following a two-year human trafficking investigation. Posted by WCTV.tv on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.