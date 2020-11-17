Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller and Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says in his 30 years in Tallahassee, he hasn’t seen a case of this magnitude in the city.

TPD says 106 of the suspects were charged with felonies, including production of child porn, human sex trafficking of a minor, online solicitation of prostitution and more charges connected to the human trafficking of children.

Of the 178 arrests, 72 suspects were charged with misdemeanors, specifically solicitation of prostitution. Chief Revell says human trafficking can’t happen without the buyers.

Speakers at the press conference say human trafficking is a $150 billion global industry fueled by demand. Law enforcement refers to solicitors as “Johns" and they were one of the targets of the investigation. TPD says all the suspects are from the southeast region, with some coming from as far as Mississippi and Alabama.

Additionally, Chief Revell says the Johns came from a variety of ages, races and economic backgrounds.

TPD calls this investigation “Operation Stolen Innocence."

TPD says the collaboration with other law enforcement agencies was crucial in this investigation.

“We know it’s going on in our community,” Chief Revell says. “We need to address this and we know it takes state and federal partners.”

Representatives from the following organizations also attended the press conference:

  • State Attorney’s Office
  • United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida
  • Second Judicial Circuit
  • Homeland Security
  • United States Marshal Service
  • Florida Department of Law Enforcement
  • Leon County Sheriff’s Office

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1,887 victims, 427 traffickers and 243 trafficking businesses were identified in Florida alone in 2019.

You can watch the press conference, which aired live on the WCTV Facebook page, below or at this link.

Tallahassee police make announcement after human trafficking investigation

LIVE: The Tallahassee Police Department is making an announcement following a two-year human trafficking investigation.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Trinity Catholic Schools
Trinity Catholic Schools implement masks in school after governor’s mandate
43rd Ave. NE
Construction complete on Bismarck’s 43rd Avenue
Sheriff and police chief say they will work together through mandate
Ward County Sheriff's Department
Ward County Sheriff defines roll in enforcing state mask mandate
Mask
Williston Police Department will enforce Governor Burgum’s latest executive order