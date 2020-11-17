Sheriff’s Department launches anonymous texting tip line

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement often relies on citizen involvement to solve crimes.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has launched an anonymous tip line in hopes of bringing in more leads.

The ND Tip app is available for download on any smart phone.

When prompted, residents can submit an anonymous tip by selecting an agency, a subject, providing a location, and giving a description of the event.

Those tips are then sent directly to an investigator at the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have been fielding tips through Facebook, Instagram and calls to the department.

“A majority of our tips come from social media,” said Joseph Walker, an investigator for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. Now they’ll be receiving them through text messages.

“It’s anonymous completely, the only information we get as far as identifying the person making the tip, is provided by the tipster,” said Jared Lemieux, and investigator for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Unlike Facebook, investigators don’t know the identity of the person giving them the tip. They then sort through the submissions and compare them to open cases.

“The whole picture of this is to have people not feel nervous and to feel more comfortable providing information to us,” said Lemieux.

Investigators say the app also has the ability to help in hostage or violent situations “If people are victims and their suspect or perpetrator are close to them, this is a great resource to reach out to us,” said Walker.

All 53 counties and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have the ability to receive tips through the application.

Residents without a smartphone can also send anonymous text messages by texting keyword “ND Burleigh” along with their message to 847411.

