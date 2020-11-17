Advertisement

Sheriff and police chief say they will work together through mandate

(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the executive order signed by Gov. Doug Burgum and State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, those who violate the mask and capacity requirements may be cited for an infraction.

Over the last couple of days, sheriff and police departments have voiced their opinions on whether they will be enforcing the mandates or not.

Both Burliegh County Sheriff Kelly Leben and Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch say their departments are going to do their part in enforcing the mandate.

Although deputies and officers won’t be patrolling for the infraction, they’re prepared to respond and de-escalate any situation with education and common sense before taking enforcement action.

Burgum’s order urges law enforcement to prioritize education, provide warning and reserve penalties for the most egregious violations.

“We’re both very proud to say that we are in agreement on what this executive order is and what the intent of it is and how we should carry it out,” said Leben.

In a statement, police Draovitch says his department will not be proactively looking for individuals not wearing a mask.

“It’s not going to be a very high priority for us. When there’s crime going on that is what is going to be our focus,” said Draovitch.

The Sheriff’s Department says they want to focus on peaceful resolutions through education and communication.

“As a last resort, if you can’t fix the problem any other way we have to consider the enforcement option,” said Leben.

If cited, residents would be given an infraction ticket verses a class B misdemeanor.

“There is no arrest, you release someone with that citation and then they work through the court system,” said Leben.

Both Leben and Draovitch say they haven’t received calls or complaints from residents violating the orders.

“The goal is zero. We don’t want to be the mask police and we don’t want to be the business police. We really don’t want to do those things,” said Draovitch.

The governor’s mask mandate is in effect until Dec. 14.

Burgum and Wilke could set standards of violations under three century codes.

They’re order chose to cite violators an infraction, verses a Class B misdemeanor which carries the potential of jail time.

