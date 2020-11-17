Advertisement

Semi hauling cattle trailer overturns on I-94 in Mandan

Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday...
Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to exit 156 into Mandan. The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Department, Kist Livestock is helping roundup the cattle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

