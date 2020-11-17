Semi hauling cattle trailer overturns on I-94 in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to exit 156 into Mandan. The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Department, Kist Livestock is helping roundup the cattle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.