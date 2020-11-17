Sanford Health Bismarck Region president addresses ICU bed shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Michael Lebeau, president of Sanford Health’s Bismarck Region, appeared on CNN Tuesday morning saying the Bismarck area did not have any available ICU beds and a few were open in the Fargo area.

Lebeau says his team is working with the Department of Health on active surge plans and how to make tough decisions as facilities start to run out of space.

“Who gets the next bed? Where does the next patient go and, more importantly, where do you keep patients if there’s no more capacity left in the state? And that’s all the stuff that we’re working closely on,” Lebeau said in an interview.

He says the message is simple: the rate of spread is not sustainable.

“All of us are looking at bringing on more beds across the state, roughly about 150 more covid beds that we’re trying to figure out as we go forward. Staffing is an issue, we continue to work on staffing,” he said.

Lebeau added that if North Dakotans are going to make any changes to slow the spread, it has to happen immediately.

