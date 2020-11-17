Rally for winter sports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, there was a gathering on the Capitol grounds made up mostly of parents and high school athletes. The group is opposing the hold on winter sports, and say they want Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to know there’s another perspective to the situation.

Winter sports pulling the short straw again.

Last year, it was their tournament that was originally cut due to the pandemic. And now, due to an executive order that came down Friday night, their season is being halted for at least one month.

Marching around the Capitol and making their voices heard, the group of families made a stop by the Governor’s Residence to call for a return to winter sports.

“It’s not about masks or any of the other things that he pushed down. It’s just about taking those sports and those activities. Not just sports, but chess club, Latin club, show choir. Those things can’t go on. They’re all extracurricular,” said Mandan mom Shanna Johnson.

The number of active cases for 15 to 19 year old’s has more than doubled in just the last month, but remains just 6% of all active cases. But players their following guidelines.

“It’s definitely tough with COVID going on right now. I just hope for the best and that we’re able to play and comeback full-time, and not really have to worry about all the stuff that goes on,” said Simle Elementary student Gage Martell.

As they chanted, many in the group knew they’d have to make concessions to get what they want most.

“It’s just to show how bad we want to be out there. And you can see all of our parents want to and play at whatever cost. No fans. We just want to be out there,” said Mandan High Senior Tyler Thilmony.

However, in his pre-recorded announcement on Friday, Burgum said it was their best chance at keeping students in schools.

“Children and parents are best served when schools are open for in-person learning. In person is the optimal learning environment for most students. If gives them the greatest access to nutritional and support services and the greatest chance for success,” Burgum said.

But parents argue if their kids are in-person all day already, they feel comfortable with them with the same kids after.

We contacted the North Dakota High School Activities Association, but they were unable to be reached for comment.

