Minot leaders approve purchase for City Hall relocation

City of Minot City Council
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted Monday to authorize approval to purchase the old Wells Fargo building downtown, a major step in moving forward with efforts to relocate City Hall.

The council voted to approve the purchase of the property at 15 2nd Avenue SW, to the tune of $2,608,000, according to the purchase agreement.

The council had been discussing relocating Minot City Hall for a couple of years, in an effort to move the city’s headquarters out of the flood impact zone and into the center of the downtown area, and allow the Police Department in turn to expand.

The vote followed lengthy discussion on the matter.

Your News Leader will have more on the Night Report on KMOT.

