Minot High School activities director responds to governor’s COVID mandates

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota winter activities are on hold until Dec. 14 after Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement last week.

Minot Activities Director Mitch Lunde said student-athletes have made every effort necessary to compete with fall protocols, and now is another time to make sure competitions can safely continue.

“We need to figure out a way to get our kids to be able to play. As much as everyone wants to watch and be involved with them, it’s about making sure our kids are out and about, practicing, and being involved for their mental state,” said Lunde.

Fall sports will be allowed to finish their postseasons.

