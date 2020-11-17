Advertisement

Minot High Cheer team captures honors at state competition

By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High School cheerleading team captured the Game Day event at Saturday’s North Dakota Cheer Coach Association Fall State Cheerleading Competition.

Minot was the runner-up to Dickinson in the Cheer/Dance contest.

Minot Maroon took fifth in the stunt event.

Minot’s Dylan Allen and Zoe Schumann won the Senior Honor Award for their dedication and school spirit, and MHS earned the Team Scholar Award with a composite GPA of 3.56.

