Minot health officials compare flu, pneumonia death rates to that of COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit compared flu and pneumonia death rates in the state compared to those of COVID-19 at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Executive Officer Lisa Clute told the council 571 people in the state have died of COVID.

While last year 157 North Dakotans died of influenza and Pneumonia.

Clute also added that based on the current trajectory, influenza and Pneumonia are on track to claim 145 lives this year, but COVID will claim far more.

“It is very fair to say that COVID will definitely exceed flu by substantial percentages. Right now it ranks right up there with cancer,” said Clute

Clute said COVID is in the top this or fourth leading cause of death of the year.

