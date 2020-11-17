Advertisement

Mandan officer placed on administrated leave pending investigation

Mandan officer placed on administrative leave
Mandan officer placed on administrative leave(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave due to an incident that occurred on Saturday.

According to a release, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving the officer. In response to the incident, the officer was placed on leave.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

The Mandan Police Department says they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in Tuesday morning Mandan fatal accident
National Guard logo
National Guard soldiers leave for deployment

Latest News

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health Bismarck Region president addresses ICU bed shortage
Angel Gowns
Angel Gowns for Angel Babies
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: 19-year-old charged in Tuesday morning Mandan fatal accident
Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Festival in Garrison canceled