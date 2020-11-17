Mandan officer placed on administrated leave pending investigation

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave due to an incident that occurred on Saturday.

According to a release, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving the officer. In response to the incident, the officer was placed on leave.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

The Mandan Police Department says they will release additional information as it becomes available.

