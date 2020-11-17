In light of COVID-19, The Banquet offers to-go meals and reduced seating in dining hall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Banquet serves about 1,000 meals a week to those in need in the Bismarck and Mandan area, but because of COVID-19, they’ve had to change serving plans, and the way they operate.

At the start of the pandemic, the number of meals served decreased, but since then, they’ve started doing to-go meals and the numbers have picked back up.

The Banquet staff have also reduced seating capacity in its fellowship dining hall to 25%, which means they can accommodate about 50 people.

All volunteers wear masks and gloves as they prepare food.

Staff also said they serve community members of all ages but, about 45% of their patrons are seniors.

“I think that there’s a lot of layoffs in town. A lot of people out of jobs and, they’re just working from paycheck-to-paycheck and, they can’t really afford the groceries. So, I think they come here for a nice, well-balanced meal,” said The Banquet Executive Director Karla Eisenbeisz.

The Banquet is also hosting a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and, a to-go option will be available as well.

Those looking to volunteer or help in other ways, can find out more information at: https://thebanquetnd.com/

