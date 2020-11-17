High school sports suspended until Dec. 14

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The high school fall sports calendar comes to a close on Saturday at the conclusion of the state volleyball tournament.

Shortly after the Dakota Bowl wrapped up last Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum hit the pause bottom on the start of winter high school athletics.

The term the governor used was suspended. All extracurricular activities for K-12 students are suspended until Dec. 14.

This also applies to all association, community and club sports for kids and adults.

Tanner Purintun, Linton teacher/coach, said: “I want to protect the most vulnerable. I know people that have underlying illnesses and elderly grandparents and I definitely want them to be safe. I think we also have to look at what is the best thing for everyone as a society and I think a huge part of our society is the younger generation. To rip away sports or whatever extracurricular activities that they’re involved in that really help them develop as a person to rip those things away from a kid I think is a dangerous thing and probably, maybe helping in one area but possibly causing worst things in another area.”

For college sports, the governor’s new requirements say they must follow guidance from the North Dakota University System and their respective national organizations.

