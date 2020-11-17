Advertisement

Economists forecast bleak economic outlook for ND

US $100 bills
US $100 bills(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University released an economic outlook report for the state and the forecast is a bit bleak due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total wages and salaries are expected to continue to fall into 2021, according to the report. The labor force is projected to continue to decrease. But fortunately, Gross State Product is expected to grow throughout 2021, possibly recovering to near pre-COVID-19 levels.

Professor Jeremy Jackson, who prepared the report, said it’s subject to change.

“There’s one thing you can count on a forecast for and it’s to be wrong. If you are looking to a forecast, especially of the economy, to get a precise answer about what’s going to happen-- you’re not going to be able to get it. What it does do is let us know what the data is currently trending towards,” said North Dakota State University Applied Economics Professor Dr. Jeremy Jackson.

Jackson says this means there’s a chance for a stronger outlook if any of these trends were to change before 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Sanford creating 20-bed COVID-19 clinic
Sanford creating 20-bed COVID clinic
Masks
High contact business owners say masks are now another thing they need to worry about
Interlocked deer
Burlington hunter finds two deer locked together
The Banquet
In light of COVID-19, The Banquet offers to-go meals and reduced seating in dining hall