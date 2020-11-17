Advertisement

Dickinson police chief depending on education for new executive order

Dickinson Police Department
Dickinson Police Department(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) -A statement released from the Dickinson Police Department said they would weigh heavily on education verses issuing citations for Gov. Doug Burgum’s signed executive order.

Police Chief Dustin Dassinger said the department will continue to build on its relationships with its community and face the public health and safety challenges with them.

“The Dickinson Police Department will take a sensible, discretionary approach related to the enforcement of these Orders, weighing heavily on the educational aspect of policing while taking the totality of each specific circumstance into account,” said Dassinger.

Dassinger said the department will continue do its part to keep the community safe.

