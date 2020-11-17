Advertisement

Dickens Festival in Garrison canceled

Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Village Festival(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickens Village Festival in Garrison is the latest event in North Dakota to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers posted on Facebook a statement announcing the cancellation.

The annual event, which typically takes place over three weekends in November and December, draws people from across the state to Garrison to celebrate Christmas with a 19th-Century flair.

In the post, organizers said all ticket holders and Piccadilly vendors will be refunded.

Next year’s Dickens Festival is slated to kick off Nov. 26, 2021.

