Dickens Festival in Garrison canceled

GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickens Village Festival in Garrison is the latest event in North Dakota to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers posted on Facebook a statement announcing the cancellation.

The annual event, which typically takes place over three weekends in November and December, draws people from across the state to Garrison to celebrate Christmas with a 19th-Century flair.

In the post, organizers said all ticket holders and Piccadilly vendors will be refunded.

Next year’s Dickens Festival is slated to kick off Nov. 26, 2021.

