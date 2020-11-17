Advertisement

Construction complete on Bismarck’s 43rd Avenue

43rd Ave. NE
43rd Ave. NE(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on Bismarck’s 43rd Ave. NE is finally complete.

City leaders cut the ribbon on the new roadway, which has been under construction since April.

It includes a multi-lane road, new lighting and traffic signals at intersections, and new sidewalks.

“It provides us to give opportunities for all the different modes of transportation, whether it by by foot, by bike, or car. The roadway project also has 300 or so trees planted in the median area as well as the boulevards. It’ll look really pretty, ya know, 20 years from now,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schnell

Schnell said the construction was possible during the pandemic because it’s easier to remain socially distanced when working outside.

