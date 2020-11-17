Advertisement

Century Patriots Volleyball

Century Patriots volleyball
Century Patriots volleyball(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Nov. 17, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century volleyball team has passed every test so far this season but this week is the biggest test of all. The State Volleyball Tournament begins on Thursday in the Fargodome.

The Patriots are 18-0 and they beat Watford City, Legacy and Jamestown to claim the West Region title. Unlike years past, those three victories did not take place in three straight days. It was spread out over the course of last week.

Jamie Zastoupil, Century head coach, said: “It’s different to have that ability to practice before you play when you’re not playing three in a row so it was kind of nice to know who you’re going to be playing, get a practice in between and then go on. It’ll be different for those teams getting to play in the state tournament . What does that look like to play three in a row and to not have that practice now that you’re used to? We haven’t seen the East at All. We have not played in any tournament’s out of the West Region.”

Megan Klein, Century senior, said: “It’s been weird, usually every other year we’d be playing in a crossover twice in a year so you’d see a little bit of the East. It’s been different this year for sure but that’s how a lot of things this year are going.”

Century’s Region title means the Patriots are the number one seed from the West for the Class-A State Tournament.  They’ve won 51 of the 58 sets they have played so far this season.

