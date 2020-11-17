Advertisement

Breakfast with Santa

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year started a beloved holiday tradition in Bismarck when the Bismarck Event Center became the sit for Breakfast with Santa and hundreds of families gathered for a great meal and a chance to meet Santa as well as lots of fun games.

The tradition continues this year although it will look a little different. Today we have the chair of the event, Julie Teske joining us along with a very special guest, Santa Claus himself.

