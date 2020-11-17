Bismarck woman sings national anthem live on Facebook

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a lot of division in the United States right now – from the pandemic, to the election.. many Americans are hurting. A Bismarck woman hopes her voice can bring healing and joy.

This is one of Colleen Reinhardt’s favorite songs to sing.

“It is inspiring for me,” said Reinhardt, a local church musician.

It’s so inspiring, she’s started singing it weekly and sharing it live on Facebook. It started a week ago when she was feeling anxious about everything happening in America. So, she stopped at one of her favorite flags - the one outside the state capitol building - and sang the Star-Spangled Banner.

Her video took off, with hundreds of shares, likes and comments. Reinhardt promised to sing every week, from a different flag in town. On this day, that flag was outside Chuck and Darlene Wolfgram’s home. This rendition was a little extra special.

“I served three years in the Marines,” said Chuck Wolfgram.

He proudly flies his Marine flag and his American flag every day.

“It’s just part of my patriotic will to honor our flag and our country,” he explained. "It makes me proud that I’m an American, proud that I am a part of this wonderful country. And I’m proud of all the people who fought for this country and those who are still serving. "

For Reinhardt, it’s a simple, patriotic way to spread a little joy.

“We need uplifting things to happen. This is one of the most special things we can do. We can pray and we can sing the national anthem. These are things to inspire everyone,” she said.

Reinhardt encourages others to join her for her weekly tribute.

She’ll be at the Bismarck Police Department next Monday at 7:10 a.m.

If you can’t make it, you can watch on her Facebook.

