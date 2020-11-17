Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

ATLANTA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team.

Sources familiar with Biden’s initial decisions confirmed Monday that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration. Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job.

The sources were not authorized to disclose internal discussions ahead of a formal staffing announcement expected for Tuesday.

The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks as Biden builds out an administration to execute his governing vision. The Democrat will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Late last week, Biden tapped former senior campaign adviser Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff.

O’Malley Dillon, 44, was the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign. She is a veteran political operative who worked on both of former President Barack Obama’s White House bids. Ricchetti worked as lobbyist for the health care industry, among others, before becoming Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama administration.

Biden’s campaign was staffed with many alumni from Obama world and his administration is expected to be as well.

Less clear is the shape of his Cabinet, which will be subject to Senate confirmation. Since winning the election earlier this month, the president-elect has been hunkered down with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris near his home in Delaware preparing for the business of governing.

Biden will begin rolling out his higher-profile Cabinet picks in the coming weeks.

Richmond, a 47-year-old African American, will take on a public engagement role in the Biden administration that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the Black community and other minority groups. Richmond’s role will be like that of Valerie Jarrett in Obama’s administrations, said two Democrats with knowledge of the hire.

A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden’s earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.

Richmond was a key figure in helping Biden, a former senator and two-term vice president, leverage his own long-standing relationships with CBC members. The congressman, who was first elected in 2010 when Biden was Obama’s vice president, was especially important in outreach to younger lawmakers who, like him, came to Washington later in the 77-year-old president-elect’s career.

Richmond has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in which he’s expected to announce that he’s leaving his congressional seat.

Richmond established a strong relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, claiming the South Carolina Democrat and highest-ranking Black member of Congress as a personal mentor not long after Richmond arrived in the House. Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment in the president-elect’s campaign after his disastrous start in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Informed of the Richmond news on Capitol Hill on Monday, Clyburn said it was “great.” He described Richmond as “very gifted, very energetic.”

Richmond remains friends with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from their days in the Louisiana Legislature.

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.