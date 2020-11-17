Authorities investigating after Minot steakhouse damaged by car

MINOT, N.D. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Minot, after a driver struck the side of the Longhorn Steakhouse, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

Details are limited, including if authorities have someone in custody. Minot Police said there is no threat to the public.

The lower part of the chimney area of the restaurant was caved in, and has since been boarded up.

Roed said the county, Minot Police, and North Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating.

Your News Leader will update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.