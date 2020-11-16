Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kendal Braun

Kendal Braun
Kendal Braun(KFYR)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Kendal Braun said she loves serving as captain for the Our Redeemer’s Knights in her senior season after looking up to other stars upon joining the varsity roster in 2017.

“To be the upperclassmen and to see all the younger girls develop into great players, it’s just been a great experience with all of them, and all of us developing into better players,” said Braun, senior libero.

Eden Olson has teamed up with Braun for years. She said they’ve worked well together, especially in the back row.

“Kendal is a great motivation for just getting the quick balls. She’s very much so a spitfire, and when you see her go down you want to go down too. Her and I work really well together and it’s great to play with someone like her,” said Olson, junior setter.

Off the court, Braun has served as class president for three years. She said she enjoys helping to incorporate the Christian vision to student life at Our Redeemer’s.

“Being in student council just really inspires me. I love being with the different classes and just working together to accomplish great things at our school,” said Braun.

Braun has been to three state tournaments with the Knights, but said there are other fun memories besides winning.

“Highlight of the day is just getting to talk with the girls, and then bus rides are always fun. Screaming and yelling, and our coaches are sometimes like ‘you have to quiet down,’ but it’s always a lot of fun on the bus rides,” said Braun.

Braun will take her game to the next level and play for Minot State volleyball while she pursues a nursing degree.

