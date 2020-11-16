Advertisement

Sanford doctor’s song goes viral

Doctor Kathy Perkerewicz
Doctor Kathy Perkerewicz(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Employees at Sanford Health have been working throughout the pandemic to make sure everyone is cared for. One doctor went out of her way, not just to keep her community safe, but also to spread a little joy. And, her message reached many more people than she could have ever imagined.

This is the post that blew up on Facebook. The video shows Doctor Kathy Perkerewicz spreading a message of hope as she sings Hallelujah.

Perkerewicz says singing is something she does regularly. She says she sings in the operating room and in deliveries. The doctor says she’s noticed that music brings people together and has the power to spread some much needed hope. But, she says she never expected to get so much attention for her act of kindness.

“I’m just absolutely humbled by the comments that are out there. If I can bring some joy and happiness to anybody by doing it, then it’s accomplished what it’s set out to do,” Perkerewicz said.

Perkerewicz says the video, which has now amassed over 6,300 likes, was practice for an end-of-the-year variety show Sanford employees are putting on. She says the show will be a good way to celebrate the hard work her team has put into 2020.

