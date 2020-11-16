Remnants of Halls Apartment complex in Minot demolished

MINOT, N.D. – Demolition has begun on the Halls apartment building in downtown Minot.

After the building burned down in February, speculation went on for months about what would be done with the property.

After considering selling to Ward County, the building’s owner decided to donate the property to the Minot YWCA in September.

Members of the Minot YWCA said that after starting demolition they are still in the early brainstorming phase for long term plans for the property. Demolition began on Monday morning of the condemned building.

Staff at the YWCA say that after months of speculation, they wanted to get the project done as safely and quickly as possible, and fulfill their promise to the community that they would take responsibility for the building and keep the downtown area looking nice.

“We’ve heard people kind of grumbling and complaining that this would be a project that would take, take years and that they would believe it when they see it and well, here we are so, we did it!” said Liz Larsen, Minot YWCA interim executive director.

The construction crew assigned to the project say their goal in to have the building completely demolished by Monday night. Larsen said after demolition they plan to turn the area into a parking lot to generate passive income.

