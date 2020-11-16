North Dakota mayors react to statewide mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several North Dakota cities enacted their own mask policies and requirements long before Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., issued his statewide Covid-19 mitigation order on Friday, Nov. 13.

Multiple mayors and city and county commissions have adopted Covid-19 mitigation plans, but not without hesitation. Many have said the burden placed on them to deal with the virus at a local level wasn’t working.

Local leaders who voted down mask strategies for their cities are giving Burgum praise for at least taking the weight of approving mandates off of local leaders' shoulders.

“Even though I don’t agree with the government mandating masks, I think this is a much better approach. I think the way it was being done was just unfair to all of these smaller communities,” said Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling.

Mayors said most businesses have already been complying with citywide mask plans and statewide recommendations, but they’re hoping the statewide policy makes all businesses equal.

“They were struggling before and they’re going to continue to struggle until we get somewhat back to some sense of normalcy. I will say that if the mask mandates are across the board it’s a level playing field for different businesses,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.

Grand Forks not only has a mask mandate, but has issued curfews on establishments with liquor licenses as well.

“We were one of the first cities to do that really in the world, and now you’re seeing a lot of other cities do it,” said Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski.

In other towns, like Watford City, Mayor Phil Riely says the governor simply beat them to it.

“We actually had a meeting on the books that we no longer need to have,” said Riely.

Despite some law enforcement agencies saying they won’t enforce the mandates, the governor’s order carries more weight than any passed before because infractions could be given for noncompliance.

Both the State Health Officer order requiring masks and the governor’s executive order establishing capacity limits and a pause on extracurricular activities will last until Dec. 14.

