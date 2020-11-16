North Dakota families changing holiday plans amid outbreak

MINOT, N.D. – Thanksgiving is next week, and the North Dakota Department of Health has released a risk level guide for celebrating the holidays after the governor’s executive orders Friday.

They said low risk activities include dinner with your immediate family, or a virtual dinner. They recommend shopping online this year.

Medium risk activities would be inviting a few extended family members to dinner, or attending a small sporting event. The high risk activities that they ask you to avoid are traveling out of town, shopping at the mall or crowded stores, parades or any kind of large gathering of people that don’t normally live with you.

Thanksgiving is coming up, and at a time when millions of Americans gather with family they are being asked to stay home.

“Normally I have everyone over to my house, my sister’s family, my family. So then this year we’re not going to do that,” said Lori Braasch, Minot. “I still have people coming, but we’re not going to be going anywhere outside the house, and then my family is planning to quarantine once they get home,” said Kari Barille, Minot.

For a resident in the high-risk category and a widow, Helen Otto says she has to spend this time alone.

“I won’t be traveling, and I won’t be congregating with my family. It’s too dangerous for them and for me. I will probably Facetime,” said Otto.

City leaders are encouraging residents to consider the changes they will have to make in their own holiday.

“I truly hope people take this very serious through these holidays, and understand that if we can get through this the goal is that we can get to a point where COVID has a vaccine and we can get life back to normal,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma, Minot.

First District Health Unit said following the measures may prevent a new lockdown for the state.

“We want nothing more than to be thankful for lower numbers right now, and a community that can get through the holidays and safely and well,” said Lisa Clute, FDHU executive officer.

This all comes after Ward County saw a record-setting spike in the last two weeks.

More information on the guidelines can be found on the Health Department website.

