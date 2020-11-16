Advertisement

Morton County Sheriff responds to mask and business requirements

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the Morton County Sheriff’s Office will be prioritizing education to help alleviate public heath concerns.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sheriff Kirchmeier responded to Governor Burgum’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Business do have the right to ask customers to wear masks and can refuse service. If you are uncomfortable wearing a mask then you also have the right to take your business elsewhere. If a business contacts us due to someone not abiding by the mitigation measures, we will certainly prioritize education,” said Kirchmeier.

Kirchmeier added the department has a longstanding partnership with Custer Health and will continue to work closely with them throughout the pandemic.

“We hope everyone will take the mitigation measures seriously for the safety of themselves and other, and be respectful of one another,” said Kirchmeier.

