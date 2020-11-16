Minot restaurants adapt to Gov. Burgum’s statewide mandates

MINOT, N.D. – Last Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced new COVID mandates. Some of those mandates directly affect the restaurant, bar, and food industry.

All bars, restaurants and food service establishments are limited to 50 percent of their licensed seated capacity.

They cannot exceed 150 customers.

They are also closed to in-person service between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., however, take-out, curbside and delivery will still be allowed during those hours.

As COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to surge, making national headlines, Burgum issued a statewide mandate.

“Our situation has changed, and we must change with it,” said Burgum in a video message to the state.

For 24-hour diner, Schatz Crossroads the changes to in-person dining hours have hit the hardest.

Krista Marshall said most of their customers work odd hours and sometimes only have time to eat during the night.

“That’s the traffic we get in here during the middle of the night. It’s upsetting that we can’t allow them to sit down and eat their meals during that time,” said Marshall, Schatz Crossroad’s operations manager.

Across town for Magic City Hoagies, the new mandate means they might have to change their seating design.

“I will probably take out a couple more tables just because it will let people know that there is only so such space now,” said store owner, Christine Staley.

Staley said they have been promoting their to-go orders since the beginning of the pandemic, staying ahead of the recent mandate.

“We prefer and promote pick up, or take out, or even delivery. If people do come in, we offer masks, we have hand sanitizer and we also recommend that if they do need something to go, to let them know before they leave so that we can get that ready,” said Staley.

For Schatz, the mask mandate did not have a huge impact for them.

“It’s hard for a business to police that. All we can do is ask them to be masked. In hope that they comply, we are not turning away business,” said Marshall.

Coming at a crucial time for restaurants and local businesses, as the holiday season approaches.

Burgum said that the state will soon make $54 million available through a hospitality grant program to help the food industry get through the unpresented times.

