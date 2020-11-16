Mandan Virtual Academy K-5 sees decrease in enrollment after first trimester

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More virtual kindergarten through fifth grade students are coming back to in-person learning in the Mandan Public School District.

At the beginning of the year, there were 181 enrolled in the Mandan Virtual Academy; now, that number is 112.

MPS administrators asked parents to commit to hybrid or to the Mandan Virtual Academy for the grading period, which is the first trimester for K through five and the first semester for middle and high school.

Sixty-two K through five students switched to in-person learning, and five moved to the virtual academy.

“I suppose they felt like our schools were doing what they could to stop the spread of coronavirus and were comfortable with it, but again every family has a different situation. You know, we also had families that were in it and were going to get out of it, and decided to stay because they felt like the numbers were going up,” said Mandan Virtual Academy Principal for K-8 Jamie Entzi.

K through five’s first trimester ended Nov. 13, and the middle and high school’s first semester ends Dec. 22.

MPS administrators said there are 2,000 K through fifth-grade students enrolled in the district as a whole.

