Man sentenced to five years for sexually assaulting teen

Harold Snow
Harold Snow(KFYR)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 62-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition in July.

Harold Snow was sentenced to five years with five years of probation. He will get credit for 318 days served.

Prosecutors say Snow sexually assaulted a 15-year-old on two occasion in 2005. When interviewed, Snow admitted the incidents happened.

Snow took a plea deal in July, where a second count of GSI was dismissed.

