Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments

Rep. Luke Simons
Rep. Luke Simons(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A state lawmaker who left aggressive messages in a Facebook comment section is saying he wasn’t threatening anyone and was only responding to threats pointed at him.

Dickinson Representative Luke Simons was reacting to Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., Friday night announcement on Facebook, and a commenter to the post challenged Simons' claims.

In response, Simons wrote: "Why don’t you stop by my office and say that to my face...

Don’t be a coward and hide behind your screen and run your big mouth, Out west, big mouths that talk big usually get taught a physical lesson they don’t soon forget."

Simons said he was never going to fight anyone.

“I’ve had all kinds of threats against me. And then I get those same people in my office, and I give them a cup of coffee, and we leave friends. Why do we talk like this to each other when you’re behind a screen? That’s what I’m saying,” Simons said.

Simons, who owns a barbershop, said he won’t recognize the new restrictions and won’t comply with them.

He threatened to open his barbershop last spring if Burgum extended the business closures.

The closures ultimately expired before reopening.

