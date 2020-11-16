Greater ND Chamber responds to statewide mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Greater North Dakota Chamber hesitantly agrees with Gov. Doug Burgum’s mask mandate and the capacity requirements placed on businesses.

Chamber leaders said, “We do not support mandates on businesses, but we do understand the issuing of these orders in lieu of the alternative - shuttering businesses or shelter-in-place orders.”

The chamber added that it’s vital for businesses to stay open because another lockdown could further harm businesses who’re still recovering from the first one.

All bars, restaurants, and food service establishments are limited to 50% of their normal seated capacity, not to exceed 150 people, and event venues are limited to 25% capacity.

