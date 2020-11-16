Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest

GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - The McLean County Sheriff said the Garrison Elementary and High School locked down Monday afternoon, while the Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force in an arrest.

Sheriff JR Kerzmann says the Task Force asked for assistance in arresting a wanted man on multiple parole violations.

Kerzmann says the suspect was arrested near the school which prompted a short shutdown.

Cornell Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violations.

Robert Painte was arrested for warrants out of McLean County and Ann Seewalker was arrested for warrants out of McLean and Burleigh County.

According to Kerzmann, all three suspects were taken in without incident.

